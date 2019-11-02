Funding

What Source of Funding Start-ups Should Choose After Raising Series A?

Raising series A funding marks the company's shift from concept stage to operations stage
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Features Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fundraising is an indispensable part for start-ups. A common dilemma that besets founders is that of choosing between debt financing and equity financing while raising funds. 

Debt Financing vs Equity Financing

At the fundamental level, debt financing refers to raising funds vis-a-vis debt. Raising funding via debt has its fair share of pros and cons. Start-ups raise funds through debt funding from investors with the assurance of repayment with added interest. While one’s ownership remains intact, a lot of assets can be at stake as collateral. 

Equity financing, however, is just the opposite. It is the process of raising capital through the sale of company shares. The biggest reason why equity financing is considered risky is because the control of the founder or the entrepreneur in his/her start-up gets compromised. But it is considered a viable option because one can raise much more capital via this source. Also, founders are at ease because, simply put, there is no pressure of repayment.

What to choose and when to choose could be, however, difficult to decipher.

What Happens Post Series A?

When a company raises series A funds, it implies that it has reached a crucial juncture. Another reason why this round of funding is an important milestone is because it marks the company’s shift from concept stage to operations stage. The actual task of running the company and putting all the ideas into action start after series A funding has been raised.

Ankit Sharma, director of Trifecta Capital, says founders are not really aware of the benefits of venture debt. He says, “Debt is something every founder should look into when he crosses the series A stage.”

He adds, “If a company is raising $10 million, it should consider raising a couple of million through debt.” The major advantage of raising funds via debt, he says, is extended cash run rate. The second advantage is that venture debt is more dilutive on the equity side, according to Sharma, “The promoter can save his equity dilutions which he can use to value at a later stage.”

Balance is the word of action here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

This Times Internet-Owned OTT Platform Raised $110 Million Led By China's Tencent

Funding

This Quirky Fashion E-tailer Raised $11.2 million. Here's How It Will Be Spent

Funding

How a Direct-To-Consumer Mattress Start-up Raised INR 11 Cr In Funding