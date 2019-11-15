Traditional Marketing Is Dying: Is Your Brand Prepared for What's Next?

In today's marketing world, a YouTube star or an Instagram model can have more influence and engagement than some of the largest brands in the world.

November 15, 2019

While social media marketing has been prevalent for the last several years, too many brands still think they can apply old marketing methods to this new medium. Whereas traditional marketing relied on one-to-many forms of communication — think introducing a new product in a TV commercial — today’s marketing, dominated by social media, involves more one-to-one communication.

At the same time, today’s tools make it possible to exponentially grow from one-to-one to a mass audience, as each person you connect with can then easily spread the word to their own networks, and those networks then have ties to other networks of their own, and so on and so forth. Getting there, however, requires a more personal, human approach.

Think about it: In today’s marketing world, a YouTube star or an Instagram model can have more influence and engagement than some of the largest brands in the world who blast out promotional content yet gain relatively little traction. The reason why is that social media users crave human connection and actual social behavior with two-way communication, rather than brands just pushing out their own narrative and not bringing consumers into the conversation.

But marketers don’t have to worry about traditional marketing dying, because anyone can make this shift to humanize their brand and thrive in this new era. Doing so includes a few basic steps such as:

Creating social media content that looks and sounds more like what an individual would post rather than seeming corporate.

Showcasing the personality of your brand, including directly highlighting the people who work there and the customers who help make your brand what it is.

Taking time to respond to conversations on social media in a personable, meaningful way rather than just auto-liking comments.

Recruiting customers and employees as brand advocates, such as by letting them create content for your brand channels or creating a contest for them to participate in.

Resetting expectations to concentrate on smaller areas that can pay bigger dividends, like creating a private group to engage superfans.

