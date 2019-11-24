Investors

Padmaja Ruparel Like to Handpick Start-ups in New-age Sectors

IAN Fund is handpicking innovative start-ups in new-age sectors such as agritech, cleantech and healthtech.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Padmaja Ruparel Like to Handpick Start-ups in New-age Sectors
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After her association with Xansa came to an end in 2006, Padmaja Ruparel was mulling over what to do next. This was a time when most investors in India were only making big-ticket investments upwards of a million dollars. The idea of investing smaller amounts of up to Rs 1 crore in a couple of start-ups appealed to her.

“It is this gap in the market which gave birth to IAN co-founded by some leading entrepreneurs and investors such as my mentor Saurabh Srivastava, Raman Roy, Alok Mittal, Mohit Goyal, and Pradeep Gupta,” shares Padmaja. Thus IAN was born – a small investors’ group which would handpick and fund early-stage ventures with strong business potential. Today, it is India’s first and the world’s largest angel network with around 500 investors. IAN has invested in over 150+ start-ups across 18 sectors, with investees spanning across 12 countries. Ruparel says, “IAN has delivered an internal rate of return of 34%. The failure rate is also quite low and is limited to around 15%.” However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

The team at IAN was at the forefront of the fight to abolish the draconic regulation. “As one of India’s earliest start-up enablers, we have had to fight a long and arduous battle against the many hurdles which were inhibiting the growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem, such as the Angel Tax,” she adds. The fund is handpicking innovative start-ups in new-age sectors such as agritech, cleantech, and healthtech. Ruparel adds, “We have already raised more than our targeted corpus of Rs 350 crore for our maiden fund and are looking to accelerate the pace of innovation and disruption in India by funding more than Rs 5,000 crore in over 500 start-ups over the next decade.”

(This article was first published in the November 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Dr Ritesh Malik wants to create founder-driven seed initiatives

Investors

5 Entrepreneurs Who Today Are the Most Sought-after Investors

Investors

What Investors Expect from Start-ups Before and After Pumping Capital