This Startup Is Using Technology to Disrupt the Freight-Forwarding Market in India

December 16, 2019

While import-export business is common in India, less has been talked about those businesses which are making the logistics easier for shippers, i.e freight forwarders.

Mumbai-based Freightwalla is a digital freight-forwarding startup which is involved in B2B international logistics. It uses technology to provide efficient, reliable and transparent supply chain to importers and exporters.

What Problem Is It Solving?

Founded in 2017 by Sanjay Bhatia, Bharat Thanvi and Punit Java, Freightwalla is a full-stack digital platform for businesses to plan, book and manage their international freight shipments online. “We organize end-to-end cargo movement for importer and exporter companies,” said Sanjay Bhatia, co-Founder and CEO, Freightwalla.

According to Bhatia, the traditional freight-forwarding is a manual process due to which several errors creep in, causing companies to lose money. Freightwalla’s digital platform solves this issue and helps in minimizing errors, reduce overall cost of logistics and also saves time for shippers. Speaking to Entrepreneur India, Bhatia explained that certain steps in the cargo movement process normally takes up to two-three days but with Freightwalla, things get done within seconds.

According to the company, it provides advanced tools for pricing and sailing schedule discovery along with other features such as real-time tracking of shipments and transhipments. This allows shippers to take corrective actions and save themselves from penalties due to delayed delivery.

Early Journey

Bhatia said that his family has been in this business for more than 50 years now and thus he noticed the gaps and errors in the existing manual process such as lack of transparency in pricing, no visibility of cargo movement and mistakes in documentation.

“I realized that all of these problems that the industry has can be solved with technology. Earlier, when I used to work with a venture capital firm in Singapore, I started seeing a lot of these technology businesses coming up in the same freight-forwarding industry and that's when I came to know about what sort of technologies can be used and how they can be used to actually solve the problem. When the basics of the business started to come in place, I thought I want to try this in India,” Bhatia said.

Following this, Bhatia connected with his two co-founders who he knew individually. While Java, who worked previously at Amazon and Microsoft headquarters in Seattle, brought in the technology to the business, Thanvi brought in his vast experience of 15 years in the freight-forwarding space.