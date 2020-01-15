STEP 2020 To Present Key Insights For Startups Keen On Global Expansion

The STEP 2020 will be held on February 11-12, 2020, at Dubai Internet City.

The ninth edition of STEP Conference, a technology festival for emerging markets, will feature business leaders from around the world, but specifically from the emerging markets across Asia and Africa.

The STEP 2020 will be held on February 11-12, 2020, at Dubai Internet City, with a format consisting of four conference verticals: STEP Start, STEP Digital, STEP X, and STEP Money.

The theme of this year’s event is The World in Dubai. “As we enter a new era for STEP, in line with Expo 2020 and Vision 2021, we plan to attract entrepreneurs, startups, and tech companies that could potentially expand to Dubai and impact our business and talent landscape,” said Ray Dargham, CEO of STEP.

STEP 2020 –held in partnership with Dubai Internet City (DIC) and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) will feature Jeff Hoffman, Chief Evangelist at Global Entrepreneurship Network, Charles Schreger, a former HBO Executive, Vinodh Bhat, co-founder and President of Saavn, Joel Ayala, co-founder of Class 5 Global, and Amit Chaudhary, co-founder of Lenskart, among other speakers.

“Through our continued partnership with STEP, we are confident that together we can provide the right platform for knowledge sharing and expertise exchange, creating the ideal environment for creativity and growth,” said Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “As a comprehensive tech community, we aim to bring state-of-the-art initiatives and strategies to build the next generation of startups. As our ecosystem develops, we look forward to seeing more local success stories coming out of our communities and graduating with global recognition.”

Furthermore, STEP 2020 will also feature Startupnight hosted by DubaiSME, Volkswagen Mobility Challenge, and a range of satellite events, including its Annual Startup Pitch Competition, Mentor’s Corner, and Investor Meetings.

