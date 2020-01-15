Events

STEP 2020 To Present Key Insights For Startups Keen On Global Expansion

The STEP 2020 will be held on February 11-12, 2020, at Dubai Internet City.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
STEP 2020 To Present Key Insights For Startups Keen On Global Expansion
Image credit: Step
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The ninth edition of STEP Conference, a technology festival for emerging markets, will feature business leaders from around the world, but specifically from the emerging markets across Asia and Africa.

The STEP 2020 will be held on February 11-12, 2020, at Dubai Internet City, with a format consisting of four conference verticals: STEP Start, STEP Digital, STEP X, and STEP Money. 

The theme of this year’s event is The World in Dubai. “As we enter a new era for STEP, in line with Expo 2020 and Vision 2021, we plan to attract entrepreneurs, startups, and tech companies that could potentially expand to Dubai and impact our business and talent landscape,” said Ray Dargham, CEO of STEP.

STEP 2020 –held in partnership with Dubai Internet City (DIC) and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism)  will feature Jeff Hoffman, Chief Evangelist at Global Entrepreneurship Network, Charles Schreger, a former HBO Executive, Vinodh Bhat, co-founder and President of Saavn, Joel Ayala, co-founder of Class 5 Global, and Amit Chaudhary, co-founder of Lenskart, among other speakers.

“Through our continued partnership with STEP, we are confident that together we can provide the right platform for knowledge sharing and expertise exchange, creating the ideal environment for creativity and growth,” said Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “As a comprehensive tech community, we aim to bring state-of-the-art initiatives and strategies to build the next generation of startups. As our ecosystem develops, we look forward to seeing more local success stories coming out of our communities and graduating with global recognition.”

Furthermore, STEP 2020 will also feature Startupnight hosted by DubaiSME, Volkswagen Mobility Challenge, and a range of satellite events, including its Annual Startup Pitch Competition, Mentor’s Corner, and Investor Meetings.

Source: STEP 

Related: Experience Community: Dubai Gears Up For STEP 2019

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Events

Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing

Events

"Scale-Up Africa" To Be Theme Of Dubai Chamber's Fifth Global Business Forum Africa In November 2019

Events

The UAE's MICE Industry: At The Centre Of Evolving Opportunities In The Middle East