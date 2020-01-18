The Executive Selection: Kiton

Constructing a line that blurs the lines between formal wear and smart casual, the new Kiton collection is ideal for any time of the day.

Founded in Naples in the 1960s, the Italian house of Kiton has been known for its bespoke offerings and skilled tailoring since it launched, but the brand’s style has also evolved to suit a more modern demographic.

Kiton’s Fall 2019/2020 line showcases its made-to-order vicuña jacquard blazers, constructed out of one of the softest and finest of fabrics. Soft and featherlight to the touch, the textured fabric has been cut into relaxed blazers, matched with garment-washed denim for a luxurious and comfortable feel, in shades of navy blue, cool grey, and suede brown.

