CRM

Meet the CRM That's Helping More Small Businesses Scale

As more businesses goes mobile, amoCRM gives you tools to communicate more efficiently.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Meet the CRM That's Helping More Small Businesses Scale
Image credit: amoCRM
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You know the classic Glengarry Glen Ross line: "Always. Be. Closing." That's good advice, and it's especially valuable to small businesses trying to expand. But, even being the best closer in the world won't do you any good if you're letting your leads slip through the cracks. With leads becoming more and more expensive to generate, letting a single one fall to the wayside when you're busy closing others can deal a heavy blow to your bottom line.

Communications with leads, current clients, former clients, and everyone else your sales team interacts with can get convoluted and spread out across email, phone, webchats, and more, leading to forgotten follow-ups and upset customers. There are simply too many ways to connect.

That's where amoCRM comes in. This customer relationship manager (CRM) centralizes all of your communications into a single unified lead profile, enabling you to stay on top of your past communications and keep conversations going without switching apps.

In practice, this means you can chat with leads on messenger apps (as well as calls and emails) within their profile. So, if one lead prefers Instagram and another lead likes Skype, you don't need to leave your workspace, nor do you have to hassle them to switch platforms either, making for a much more fluid communication experience.

For small businesses that can't afford to lose business, that's incredibly valuable.

Unlike other CRMs, amoCRM provides enhanced SMS and messaging tools, keeping up with business trends as more and more business is done via mobile devices. Where other CRMs get stuck on phone and email communications, amoCRM helps businesses supply leads with instant answers and the ability to pick up and leave off whenever they want. That leads to quicker decisions and faster results.

With amoCRM, the whole team can easily see which chats they are responsible for, plus you can get team-wide access without having to share logins and passwords with everyone. cutting out extra steps that would otherwise slow you down.

As if wrangling all of your messaging isn't already a huge boon, amoCRM also gives you access to AI chatbots that you can create and customize with zero coding know-how. These bots can understand a lead or customer’s intentions during the conversation and respond with pre-made templates and workflows, empowering them to answer questions, schedule appointments and much more while you get more done.

Give your small business a boost with amoCRM. Right now, you can register for an extended 30-day trial through this link.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

CRM

Daylite Might be the Best Small Business CRM You Need to Know About

CRM

How We Analyzed the Nuts and Bolts of 'Good Sales Methodology' and Merged 15 CRMs Into One Effective Solution

CRM

Learn to Become a Salesforce Whiz With This $30 Complete Training Bundle