Founded In 2019, Dubai-Based Cloud Kitchen Food to Go Gears Up For Growth By Launching A Second Location

February 10, 2020 2 min read

Dubai-based cloud kitchen startup Food to Go has launched a new 600 sq. m. location in Dubai’s Al Barsha neighborhood.

The company, which was established in 2019, uses “using technology-driven restaurant operations solutions to help franchisers and food outlets cater to a larger customer base without incurring traditional setup costs.”

The new location is set to enable the enterprise to cater to its growing list of clients in locations like Al Barsha, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Palm Jumeirah, and other neighborhoods in the vicinity.

Food to Go, which counts Alserkal Ventures as one of its key investors, currently has 20 food brands and restaurants in its portfolio, which includes names like Miyabi Sushi, D.O.N. Pizza, BOK BOK Grilled Chicken, Mambo Pizza, and others.

The enterprise’s swift growth has been alluded to its use of technology to ensure a seamless customer experience, where all interactions are closely monitored, reviewed, and reported on a constant basis.

In a statement, Wael Khechen, co-founder and Managing Partner, Food to Go, said: “Virtual restaurants have presented us with unprecedented means of drastically reducing the operational cost of kitchens, which were traditionally exclusively managed by individual outlets.”

The startup, which had earlier secured funds in the last quarter of 2019, has said that it will be aiming to raise AED12 million in a new round of seed funding to expand its operations in the UAE.

