Google Strengthens India Focus With Launch of #PehleSafety Campaign

February 11, 2020

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur India

Google has been stepping up efforts to ensure online safety of its users amid increasing reports of cyberattacks, spread of fake information and hate speech. The US-based search giant announced the launch of its #PehleSafety campaign on Tuesday to educate users about best practices to stay safe online, and also guide users through specific actions they can take to lock down and protect their online presence.

According to an official statement, the tech giant is working with government bodies to spread awareness about online safety. “We have launched an extensive Internet security campaign along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), aimed at reaching out to millions of end users and educating them about best practices for staying safe online,” the company said in the statement.

Google’s Digital Safety Efforts

In December 2019, Google announced that its browser Chrome will warn users if their username and password have been compromised in a data breach on some site or an app. Uses will be allowed to control this feature in Chrome Settings under Sync and Google Services.

Over the past year, Google joined hands with YouTube influencers to spread awareness on online safety. It also launched tools such as the Security Checkup and Password Checkup to help users strengthen their Google Account security and address issues immediately.

Highlighting its efforts, Saikat Mitra, director-trust and safety at Google, said, “All Google products are built on a strong foundation of security that automatically protects you and your data from a wide range of threats; from our custom-built infrastructure that protects our data centers and servers, to layers of advanced encryption that protect user data across Chrome and Gmail.”

Google’s India Initiatives

In a bid to strengthen its presence in India, the search giant has been focusing on safeguarding its users in India and gain the trust of Indian authorities amid increasing cybercrimes. In November 2019, Google India appointed former Star and Disney’s head Sanjay Gupta as country manager. Gupta is also serving the Internet company as vice-president-sales and operations for India. Gupta is based out of Mumbai and is working closely with teams based in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. He is responsible for expanding the Internet ecosystem, driving Internet adoption among consumers and businesses, and accelerating innovation.

Earlier in September 2019, during the Google for India event, the tech giant had also launched its new app ‘Google Pay For Business’ to encourage small- and medium-sized merchants to adopt digital payments. According to the company, this app will make the process of on-boarding easier via video KYC, and instant verifications using Google Duo. The company is also making payments available to debit and credit cardholders through ‘tokenized’ cards which is a secure way of paying via a digital token instead of using card number.

Google also joined hands with National Skills Development Corporation where students will be allowed to easily get started with Jobs and also find better employment.

The technology company is also planning to launch artificial intelligence (AI) lab in Bengaluru where the team will be focusing on advancing fundamental computer science and AI research by partnering with the research community across the country, applying the research to tackle big problems in fields such as healthcare, agriculture, and education, and also use it to make apps and services.