Jindal Stainless MD Loves Playing Tennis; Aims To Bolster His Game

It was under the stewardship of Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, that the company strengthened its unique competitive advantage in the manufacturing of special stainless steel grades for nuclear and defence sectors.

February 12, 2020 2 min read

Driven by an ambition to go beyond the ordinary, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, took multiple strides in improving supply chain and operational efficiencies. On the personal front, Jindal has always been passionate about tennis and basketball. He was very active in playing basketball throughout school and college. He started playing tennis as a kid while accompanying his father to the tennis court. Entrepreneur India caught up with the calm and composed player who is all set to improve his game.

How often do you play: Once a week.

Favourite tennis player: Roger Federer, as he embodies how one should be in personal and professional life.

Would love to play against: Rafale Nadal because of the energy he has and his quality of being as a left-handed player.

Love to watch: I watch a lot of sporting events on television. I am a big football fan.

Workout routine: I am in the gym every day. Our entire family is health conscious. Every day I meet my father, mother, uncle and aunt in the gym.

Reading Routine: Reading is a daily ritual. I read over lunch as well as in the night before sleeping. I always carry a book with me. I try to read whenever I get a chance.

Book I’m currently reading: Factfulness.

Fan of: Biographies from Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Michelle Obama

Want to improve: Talent in the company, processes and make the company more technology-friendly.

