How Fitternity is the Zomato for Health and Fitness Services

In the first few years of inception, the fitness platform competed with over 19 companies and has successfully established itself as the largest in the category on the scale of users, revenue and capital raised.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Back in 2013, there were 14 million users searching for fitness centres on Google - reflecting very high intent but the fitness penetration in India was still below 0.5 per cent – indicating that users were still sitting on the fence when it comes to fitness. Neha Motwani and Jayam Vora had a vision to create a platform which not only enables seamless discovery of fitness services leading to informed decision making but also caters to more complex challenges users face on consumption patterns and under-utilization of spends which traditional fitness business cannot address.

“In the first few years of our inception, we competed with over 19 companies trying to impact this space through similar models to ours but we have established ourselves as the largest in the category by a very large margin on the scale of users, revenue and capital raised,” says Vora. 

Fitternity operates a managed marketplace which enables users to find and book fitness and wellness services online in the form of conventional memberships as well as innovative offerings like pay-per-use offering and subscription product which enables users access to our entire network of 12K+ fitness/sports facilities/five-star hotel swimming pools with one membership.

In continuation to the stellar growth Fitternity witnessed over the last few years, 2019 has seen 3X growth in terms of revenue. Vora explains, “In 2019, we crossed the 1 crore Indian customers’ mark. As clientele we have tie-ups with a variety of gyms. We have also diversified the business from a pure B2C retail business to a business with a very large component of B2B and corporate wellness.”

Operational in 12 cities, Fitternity aims to expand its offering across 25 cities in India and 12 cities in APAC along with further deepening its wellness offerings to include healthy food, sports, spa services and fitness check-ups into its subscription product OnePass.

(This article was first published in the February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

