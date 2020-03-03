Startups

Prince Khaled's KBW Ventures Joins Aquaculture Startup BlueNalu's Series A Round

This is the fourth cellag investment made by KBW Ventures
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Prince Khaled's KBW Ventures Joins Aquaculture Startup BlueNalu's Series A Round
Image credit: BlueNalu
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BlueNalu, the latest in a series of food tech startups looking to answer big questions around food security and sustainability, has announced the completion of its Series A funding round.

The California-based startup focuses on cellular “aquaculture” (lab-grown seafood), and had, in December last year, staged a private tasting of its lab-grown seafood products.  

Founded by President Lou Cooperhouse, BlueNalu has an impressive roster of investors on board for the Series A raise of US$20 million.

Lou Cooperhouse, CEO of BlueNalu, welcomes guests at the company's Premier Culinary Demonstration in December 2019
Source: KBW Ventures

The round, co-led by Stray Dog Capital, CPT Capital, New Crop Capital, and Clear Current Capital, includes KBW Ventures, founded by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed.  

“BlueNalu has made considerable progress toward bringing cell-based seafood products to the world,” said Cooperhouse. “We have designed and executed a platform technology in which we will ultimately offer a broad array of sustainable cell-based seafood products to consumers, and our team has been extremely focused on implementing systems and processes that will be needed for cost-effective, large-scale production.”  

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO, KBW Ventures
Source: KBW Ventures

Cooperhouse added that the strategic list of investors would be extremely helpful in pushing BlueNalu towards bringing product to market. 

Prince Khaled, a vocal advocate of future food technologies, has now invested in four cellular agriculture startups through his VC vehicle including TurtleTree Labs, Memphis Meats, and Bond Pet Foods.  

KBW Ventures is still the only MENA-region VC to delve into the future of food, including companies focused on plant-based products. Prince Khaled most recently spoke to CNBC around his venture capital activity, detailing the social impact and massive profit potential of the nascent food tech space, including cultured meats.  

Related: Lab-Growing Meat Startup Raises US$17M From KBW Ventures And More High-Profile Investors 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startups

Infographic: 4 High-Growth Startup Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2020

Startups

Tesla is Raising $2 Billion in Funding Two Days After Elon Musk Said It Didn't Need To

Startups

Kuwait's Chocolateness Is Ready For All Your Dessert Cravings