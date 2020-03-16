shepreneurs

Dhvani Bhanushali - The Pop Sensation and Million View Queen

700+ million views on her song Dilbar and 425+ million views on Ishare Tere with Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali is the new talk of the Tinseltown
Seven million views on her song Dilbar and 425+ million views on Ishare Tere with Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali is the new talk of the Tinseltown. Switch on the radio or any playlist and her voice, which has been ruling the chartbuster list, does the talking.

Call her a YouTube sensation or India’s new pop singer on the block, the 21-year-old is a perfect example of versatility and talent. From sizzling numbers to romantic songs to groovy tracks, she is the undisputed queen of melody. Singing happened to Bhanushali while performing in a school’s choir. Soon she was creating YouTube content followed by encouragement from her parents and then professional training. And today she is making the industry go bonkers with her voice.

EUREKA MOMENT

Her playback track with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Ishtehaar is a reflection of her incredible career graph that very few can imagine. While it takes ages for young blood to get this opportunity, she has already lived it. “Working with such a veteran singer sealed the deal for me. It still feels surreal to be sharing a song credit with him. I can still recall how nervous I was on my first day of recording,” she shares.

It was as if her aptitude and universe both were seamlessly working together to build something great for her. “Working with Guru Randhawa was one of the most amazing experiences. It also gave my career a boost and made me realize what exactly I wanted to achieve in life,” she says.

In no time, she had gained millions of followers who can relate to her work. “My songs are mostly inspired by real life. The emotions portrayed in any song I sing play a crucial role in attracting the audience. Being close to age with most of my fans helps as well,” she points out.

EACH DAY IS A NEW BEGINNING

Though she has a number of hits in her kitty, she takes training very seriously and believes in learning something new everyday. “A person never truly masters an art as there is always something new to learn. There’s so much versatility in the field of music that everyday I learn something different about it. And not only the training but the experience of learning something new is amazing,” she says.

Bhanushali is rising one step at a time and has become an integral part of the pop-culture music evolution in India. The new sensation is enjoying popularity but also understands that success is all about managing failures. “No one can guard you against failures. One has to face them head-on to do achieve something fruitful. We have to work harder to drive out all the negativities in our life so that we emerge as the winner at the end of our struggles,” she shares.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

