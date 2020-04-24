Think About It: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 And X13 Yoga

April 24, 2020 1 min read

Designed to give you superior functionality in a smaller, more portable package, the latest X series of laptops by Lenovo include many smart PC innovations like Modern Standby always-on technology, and Wi-Fi and unified communications functions that allow you to take calls while on the system.

Both X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with clever privacy features, which includes the full HD 500 nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert that helps protect your screen from over-the-shoulder glances.

X13 Yoga is convertible and comes packed with a Dolby Audio Speaker System and an optional vivid UHD OLED display with Dolby Vision. ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 are both powered by 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, and you could also outfit ThinkPad X13 with AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.

