Technology

Think About It: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 And X13 Yoga

Both X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with clever privacy features, which includes the full HD 500 nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert that helps protect your screen from over-the-shoulder glances.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Think About It: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 And X13 Yoga
Image credit: Lenovo
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Designed to give you superior functionality in a smaller, more portable package, the latest X series of laptops by Lenovo include many smart PC innovations like Modern Standby always-on technology, and Wi-Fi and unified communications functions that allow you to take calls while on the system.

Both X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with clever privacy features, which includes the full HD 500 nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert that helps protect your screen from over-the-shoulder glances.

X13 Yoga is convertible and comes packed with a Dolby Audio Speaker System and an optional vivid UHD OLED display with Dolby Vision. ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 are both powered by 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, and you could also outfit ThinkPad X13 with AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors. 

Related: Less Is More: Lenovo Thinkcentre M90N-1 Nano

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

'Technology Is More Broken Than Ever': Centercode CEO Luke Freiler on Creating More Meaningful Tech