Need Help Telling Your Startup Story? This Illustration Kit Is on Sale for $100 Off.

Make your web content pop with beautiful illustrations.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Roughly 70 percent to 96 percent of people who leave your website never return. That's a huge lost opportunity that many entrepreneurs simply can't afford. Considering people generally spend less than 20 seconds on a web page, it's imperative that you tell your story the best way you can. But that can be easier said than done, and sometimes illustrations are the quickest and most engaging way to do it. After all, they say a picture's worth a thousand words. 

You may not have the time or resources to give your website a complete, professional overhaul or add professional illustrations. But that's where Growww Kit comes in.

Growww Kit lets you give your website a full makeover on a budget. Whether you have a store, a blog or something else entirely, Growww Kit provides everything you need to keep visitors' interest. This bundle of website illustrations includes more than 300 high-quality, editable illustrations that will make your content pop. All assets are fully compatible with Illustrator, Photoshop, CorelDraw and Figma, and come with commercial use licenses, meaning you can use them to sell products.

The illustrations are broken down by category, from isometric assets to designs specifically created to help kick-start a business. Even if you do have a designer on staff, access to a library of quality illustrations can save them valuable time so they can get more done faster. Everyone wins. 

Telling your brand's story can be hard, so why not try showing it instead? Give your site a beautiful, action-oriented makeover with help from Growww Kit. Normally $138, new users can get unlimited access for just $29.99.

