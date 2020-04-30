The Social Selling System: Flipping a Follower into a Client

April 30, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“What the heck am I supposed to post today?”

If you have ever created content for , this thought has surely crossed your brain at least 43,879,098 times. And besides being engaging (hello likes, comments, and shares … we see you and we love you), how do you take all those clicks and turn them into cash?

How do you flip a social media follower into a client? Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be complicated. You just make it about You, Me and Us. While this would make for a great sitcom title, it's actually a posting formula to ensure engagement and uo your odds of flipping your followers into .

In this formula, you are building trust and engagement 85 percent of the time and giving a call to action to work with you 15 percent of the time. You create buzz and warm buyers because you are priming the pump and creating interest before you make your offer. Here’s how it works: Create posts that feature you, your clients and how you can work together.

Related: Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

All About Me Posts

1. Behind the scenes, doing my thing (aka while you are writing a book, creating a course, working at your laptop, or getting ready to get on a coaching call). Show how you do that thing that you do to make the viewer part of the story.

2. A client success story or outcome, tying it back to something of value for the reader. Example: “Think the market is too saturated? Think again. Health Coach Violet White recently launched her E.A.T. More Program with a five-figure launch in a very crowded marketplace. Congrats to Violet!"

3. A quote of yours pulled from one of your former blogs, podcasts or posts, or one that you wrote just for this. Authorities, celebrities and influencers are quoted. Gain expert status by quoting yourself regularly. (See what you just did there? You are so smart.)

4. A photo of you with someone else — your family, your dog, an employee, a client, a friend. This humanizes you and makes you much more relatable and authentic, building trust with your audience.

All About You Posts

5. Ask a question once a week like: “If you had a magic wand, what’s one thing you would change about (your niche)?” This creates engagement and is more likely to get comments than regular posts.

6. Offer tips and strategies the viewer can use, such as: “Looking for a fun thing to do on a rainy day? Try an in-house scavenger hunt or hide-and-seek where each time someone finds a clue they write one for the next spot.”

Related: The 2 Things About Marketing That Never Change

All About Us Posts

7. Once per week, let your readers know the next step in your funnel. Start by giving a tip or strategy, and then tell the viewer the link to use to get your lead magnet, register for your webinar or to check out the product you recommend.

8. A direct call to action. Tell them to opt-in or book an appointment to achieve the outcome you promise.

Once you finish the eight days, you repeat, ensuring your content constantly changes, engages and drives to a sale. Engage your followers, build trust and ultimately flip them from follower to client.

Be sure to pre-order your copy of Dan S. Kennedy and Kim Walsh Phillips's No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing, Second Edition (out via Entrepreneur Press May 19) today.