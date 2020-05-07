telemedicine

Okadoc Launches A TRA-Approved Telemedicine Solution For UAE Residents

Okadoc to provide patients with instant access to doctors from the safety of their own homes and settle fees online
Image credit: Okadoc
Dubai-based Okadoc has launched a telemedicine solution to allow UAE residents to book an appointment with a doctor of their choice, transfer and receive prescriptions or medical records, and pay for their consultations based on their insurance coverage.

The new platform is TRA approved, using end-to-end encryption with the cloud data hosted in the UAE, and compliant with UAE regulations. Furthermore, Okadoc is the only regional solution that is directly integrated into a provider’s hospital information system, allowing patients to book and confirm an appointment with their doctor of choice at the hospital, immediately online, at any time of the day or night.

Among the healthcare providers already signed on with Okadoc are Emirates Hospitals & Clinics, HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Dubai London Clinics, German Medical Center, and iCare.

The virtual consultation costs the same as an in-house one, the difference being is that prior to making the appointment, the patients input their payment details via the payment gateway to process a pre-authorization. The claim is then processed as per the normal procedure with the insurance provider. Soon, the platform will also allow the option to pay via Apple Pay.

“We are living in unprecedented times where there’s a greater sense of urgency for patients and doctors to be connected. We felt that it was prudent to roll out our telemedicine solution as soon as possible in the UAE and Indonesia where we are already operating, and facilitate an interactive solution for patients to communicate with doctors from the safety of their homes to get the necessary care they need,” said Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO, Okadoc.

The Okadoc team
Source: Okadoc

Available in both English and Arabic, the telemedicine platform is accessible on their website, as well the app stores for iPhone and Android.

