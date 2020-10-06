7 of the Best Podcasts About Investing

October 6, 2020 5 min read

Any money-minded individual, including all the entrepreneurs out there, should have a goal to understand personal finances and try investment. People who are more knowledgeable about money and investing tend to have a healthier financial life, and make a success of their business ventures.

Listening to podcasts is one of the most popular and modern ways to get savvier about money, business and investing. Rather than reading countless guides and blogs online, you can listen to a podcast on your daily commute, or have it on in the background while you’re cooking dinner for your family.

By absorbing the information discussed by financial and investing experts on podcasts, you will naturally be more aware of your own investment choices. Not only do these experts give advice, they talk about mistakes to avoid and how to better yourself and your investment portfolio.

There are hundreds of podcasts to choose from out there, but we have whittled it down to our favourite seven investment podcasts that you need to listen to. Doing so will mean you become a better and more clued-up investor.

Here they are, in no particular order.

The White Coat Investor Podcast by Jon Dahle

Jon Dahle is a certified emergency physician with more than a decade of practice. Dahle hosts the White Coat Investor podcast that discusses different actionable wealth creation themes every episode. The podcast originally started as Dahle stated he was “sick of financial professionals ripping him off” and wanted to showcase his knowledge to others so that they don’t have to go through the same. It’s primarily aimed at high net worth investors, so if you’re well on your way to a large amount of wealth, this may be the perfect next step.

Invest Like the Best by Sean O’Shaughnessy

Focused on money and investing, Sean O’Shaughnessy talks all things stocks, cryptocurrencies and currency investing on his Invest Like the Best podcast. If you find yourself wanting to learn more in-depth knowledge about investing then, this may be a good listen for you. He also interviews guests on his podcast too, which is a great way to get a clearer and unbiased view of different investing strategies and also people’s varying options on investment as a whole.

The College Investor hosted by Robert Farrington

All the young investors out there will love this podcast. Covering all the basics of investing, The College Investor offers practical and actionable solutions to any challenges an investor will face. Even if you’ve never considered investing before, Robert Farrington can help you invest in your future. The podcast is a great beginner's listen, and looks at everything you need to know as a twenty-something about investing, including how to break into real estate. If you’re hungry for more, The College Investor blog also has lots of great resources and topics to read.

Listen, Money Matters hosted by Andrew Fiebert

Andrew Fiebert and his co-host use humorous banter to chat about money, finances and investing during their Listen, Money Matters podcast. The hosts often crack open a beer and have a joke when discussing money and investing, including "how to become a profitable person." It’s an easy listen for any investor who doesn’t like to take their finances or investments too seriously. Their take on humour and investing is a great way to engage listeners because you’re sure to love any episode you listen to.

The Property Talk hosted by the RWinvest Consultants

A relatively new podcast, The Property Talk, is dedicated to property investors who are interested in the UK property market. (Full disclosure, I used to work at RWinvest.) The podcast often switches up the hosts and features two property consultants as they discuss a topic around investing. The podcast is very informative and great for any level of investor, even if you’re just starting out in property. Plus, the RWinvest website also features correlating guides and blogs so you can further solidify your knowledge after you’ve had a listen to the podcast.

Journey to Launch hosted by Jamila Souffrant

Dedicated to helping individuals launch their financial independence, the Journey to Launch podcast hosted by Jamila Souffrant discusses all things money. Souffrant is down-to-earth and often details how she and her husband saved up over $150,000 in two years and invested it. The podcast features guests from all walks of life and aims to help individuals make the most of their savings.

The Investors Podcast hosted by Preston Pysh and Stig Brodersen

Featuring the latest investing news, trends, and guest interviews, The Investors Podcast is one of the most popular stock investment podcasts in the world. Not only this, the two hosts, Preston and Stig, often discuss wealth-building with some of the world’s most famous billionaires. Previous guests include; Mark Zuckerberg and Oprah Winfrey.