The 5 Best Tax and Financial Franchises You Can Open This Year

With a delayed tax day, PPP loans and government bailouts, personal and business finances have rarely been as confusing as they are in 2020. Helpful experts are vital right now, and these financial businesses can provide a much-needed boost to their environments.

Whether you already have your own tax service company or lack experience in the insurance industry, one of the top five entries in the financial services sector of our Franchise 500 can help you make a good investment … and help your clients make one, too.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 129

129 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Initial investment: $41,500 to $116,500

$41,500 to $116,500 Initial franchise fee: $25,000 to $60,000

$25,000 to $60,000 New units in 2019: 111 units (+26.2 percent)

Goosehead Insurance Agency LLC manages a portfolio of A-rated insurance carriers, allowing its franchisees to focus on sales and new business. The company, which started franchising in 2011, has shown tremendous growth over the past three years in particular, adding 345 U.S. franchises (a 181.6 percent increase).

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 197

197 Franchising since: 1986

1986 Initial investment: $45,130 to $110,255

$45,130 to $110,255 Initial franchise fee: $15,000 to $25,000

$15,000 to $25,000 New units in 2019: 33 units (+0.6 percent)

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service offers a mentorship program and has regional directors who can help franchisees create their business strategies. Its Walmart kiosks expand the company’s brand across the country, and the year-round tax service specializes in computerized federal and state preparation for individual returns.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 254

254 Franchising since: 2007

2007 Initial investment: $42,300 to $178,916

$42,300 to $178,916 Initial franchise fee: $30,000 to $60,000

$30,000 to $60,000 New units in 2019: 25 units (+15.1 percent)

Brightway Insurance prides itself on being accessible to those without experience in the field. “In fact,” states the company website, “half of all Brightway locations with Books of Business over $10 million are owned and operated by people with no prior insurance background.” The company has seen strong growth over the past three years, going from 123 units to 191 since 2016.

4. H&R Block

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 306

306 Franchising since: 1956

1956 Initial investment: $31,557 to $149,398

$31,557 to $149,398 Initial franchise fee: $2,500

$2,500 New units in 2019: -564 units (-5.2 percent)

Founded by brothers Henry and Richard Block in 1955, H&R Block has since prepared more than 600 million tax returns. The company offers an array of financial services to its customers as well as to potential franchisees — tax business owners can sell their business to H&R Block and work with the company on a personalized exit plan that offers competitive buyout packages.

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 336

336 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Initial investment: $67,052 to $120,599

$67,052 to $120,599 Initial franchise fee: $10,000

$10,000 New units in 2019: 11 units (+5.6 percent)

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax was originally founded to meet growing demand for auto insurance within underserved Hispanic and blue-collar communities in Southern California. In the past decade, the company has seen strong growth, tripling its number of units from 68 to 207 since 2010.