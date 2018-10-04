Brightway Insurance
Property and casualty insurance
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
3733 University Blvd. W., #100
Jacksonville, FL 32217
CEO
Michael Miller
Initial Investment ⓘ
$123,360 - $158,510
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15-45%
Brightway Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3