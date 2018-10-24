Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax
Insurance and tax-preparation services
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
3755 Breakthrough Wy., #205
Las Vegas, NV 89135
CEO
John Rost
Initial Investment ⓘ
$67,052 - $120,599
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15-25%
Ad Royalty Fee
Up to $1.2K/mo.
Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
33.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1