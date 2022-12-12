- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax opened its doors in 1998 to offer a diverse auto insurance array in the United States. The company provides insurance for all kinds of automobiles, including boats, cars, trucks, and more. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax may also may offer home and rental property insurance, as well as tax preparation services to its clients.
Starting a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise can be done whether you already have an existing business that you are willing to convert or wish to start from scratch. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax typically offers its franchisees the support they may need to start their business instead of forcing potential franchisees to go through the process alone.
Why You May Want to Start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Franchise
Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Insurance franchises are considered a service business because the demand for insurance may be constant. Starting a franchise with Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax is generally easy, thanks to franchisees' incentives. You may have a piece of the insurance pie, which is made up of the hundreds of millions of insurance policies sold nationwide each year.
Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax claims to be the #1 Hispanic insurance company. This ranking may allow you to serve one of the country’s minority groups, which might give you a sense of satisfaction and community. Operating a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise may also offer you the opportunity to be a member of one of the only companies that offers both auto insurance and tax services in the country.
What Might Make Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax a Good Choice?
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This may include speaking to current Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchisees, a financial planner, and a franchise attorney. Brand research may also help when working to pick the ideal location for you to open a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise.
What may make opening a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise worthwhile is the fairly affordable upfront investment amounts. The company also typically offers marketing collateral to help you establish your location. It also may help you plan to make your business a successful venture for the future. You may also receive corporate support and user-friendly tax software and management software to run the business on a cohesive server with other franchisees.
How to Start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Franchise
To start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
After filling out the relevant franchise request application, you may be a short time away from speaking to a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise representative. If they think you are a good fit for the company, the process will get started and you will be well on your way to becoming a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchisee.
Company Overview
About Fiesta Auto Insurance
|Industry
|Financial Services
|Related Categories
|Insurance , Miscellaneous Financial Services, Miscellaneous Services
|Founded
|1998
|Parent Company
|Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corp.
|Leadership
|Danish Charanya, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
7670 W. Lake Mead Blvd., #225
Las Vegas, NV 89128
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2006 (17 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|26
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia
|# of Units
|218 (as of 2023)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Fiesta Auto Insurance franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$25,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$88,052 - $174,749
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$100,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$75,000
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|15%-25%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|Up to $1.2K/mo.
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|5 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|In-House Financing
|Fiesta Auto Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
|Third Party Financing
|Fiesta Auto Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|24 hours
|Classroom Training
|33.5 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|1
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Fiesta Auto Insurance landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fiesta Auto Insurance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
