Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax opened its doors in 1998 to offer a diverse auto insurance array in the United States. The company provides insurance for all kinds of automobiles, including boats, cars, trucks, and more. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax may also may offer home and rental property insurance, as well as tax preparation services to its clients.

Starting a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise can be done whether you already have an existing business that you are willing to convert or wish to start from scratch. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax typically offers its franchisees the support they may need to start their business instead of forcing potential franchisees to go through the process alone.

Why You May Want to Start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Franchise

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Insurance franchises are considered a service business because the demand for insurance may be constant. Starting a franchise with Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax is generally easy, thanks to franchisees' incentives. You may have a piece of the insurance pie, which is made up of the hundreds of millions of insurance policies sold nationwide each year.

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax claims to be the #1 Hispanic insurance company. This ranking may allow you to serve one of the country’s minority groups, which might give you a sense of satisfaction and community. Operating a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise may also offer you the opportunity to be a member of one of the only companies that offers both auto insurance and tax services in the country.

What Might Make Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax a Good Choice?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This may include speaking to current Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchisees, a financial planner, and a franchise attorney. Brand research may also help when working to pick the ideal location for you to open a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise. 

What may make opening a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise worthwhile is the fairly affordable upfront investment amounts. The company also typically offers marketing collateral to help you establish your location. It also may help you plan to make your business a successful venture for the future. You may also receive corporate support and user-friendly tax software and management software to run the business on a cohesive server with other franchisees.

How to Start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Franchise

To start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

After filling out the relevant franchise request application, you may be a short time away from speaking to a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise representative. If they think you are a good fit for the company, the process will get started and you will be well on your way to becoming a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchisee.

Company Overview

About Fiesta Auto Insurance

Industry Financial Services
Related Categories Insurance , Miscellaneous Financial Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded 1998
Parent Company Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corp.
Leadership Danish Charanya, CEO
Corporate Address 7670 W. Lake Mead Blvd., #225
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ 26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia
# of Units 218 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Fiesta Auto Insurance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$88,052 - $174,749
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
15%-25%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
Up to $1.2K/mo.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Fiesta Auto Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing Fiesta Auto Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 33.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fiesta Auto Insurance landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fiesta Auto Insurance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #413 in 2023

Franchise 500
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #64 in 2023

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

