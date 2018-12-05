Goosehead Insurance Agency LLC
Property and casualty insurance
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
1500 Solana Blvd., #4500
Westlake, TX 76262
CEO
Mark Jones
Parent Company
Goosehead Insurance Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,000 - $129,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
20-50%
Goosehead Insurance Agency LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
43 hours
Classroom Training:
43 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1