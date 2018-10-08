Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
Tax preparation
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
10 Exchange Pl., 27th Fl.
Jersey City, NJ 07302
CEO
Alan Ferber
Parent Company
Jackson Hewitt Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,721 - $105,375
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-15%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
14 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Additional Training:
At Technology Headquarters (Sarasota, Fla.)
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6