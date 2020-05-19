Social Media

Expand Your Content Reach With This Page-Building, Social Media Tool

Build landing pages and expand your bios with Focal.Bio.
Image credit: Vlada Karpovich

Contributor
2 min read
In today's business environment, having a social media presence is practically a prerequisite. Even long-standing brands like Merriam Webster have given in. But do you ever feel like the character counts and link restrictions make it difficult to say what you want to say to the world? You wouldn't be alone in that sentiment. Focal.Bio lets you bypass those restrictions and use your bio on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and more to their full potential. Check it out:

Focal.Bio allows you to string all of your social media and content accounts together to keep your followers more engaged with you and your content than ever. This tool is an all-in-one link and landing page builder that lets you create custom landing pages with links, products, music, videos and much more — all stemming from your unique accounts.

Building a fully customized landing page with Focal.Bio is easy. You can add your own unique touch to your bio link pages and create and manage multiple bio link pages or shortened links under separate projects for simple tracking. Focal.Bio also gives you detailed analytics that are integrated with Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel tracking so you can see exactly how people are interacting with your accounts. Whether you're trying to connect more deeply with your followers on Facebook or maximize shares of your songs on Spotify, Focal.Bio gives you a boost.

Right now, you can sign up for Focal.Bio at a significant discount. A one-year subscription is 69 percent off $95 at just $28.99, a two-year subscription is 78 percent off $180 at just $38.99, and a lifetime subscription is 82 percent off $285 at just $48.99. At under $50, the lifetime subscription saves you the maximum amount so you can use the tool for years to come — since social media isn't going anywhere anytime soon. 

