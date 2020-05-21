Facebook to Reopen Offices in July With Limited Capacity

May 21, 2020 2 min read

plans to reopen its doors in July, with a slew of new health measures in place. According to Bloomberg, the social network will initially limit offices to 25 percent occupancy, put workers on multiple shifts, and require temperature checks.

Starting July 6, those employees allowed back inside must wear masks when not social distancing (or, depending on where you work, at all times), and will be seated six feet apart and face restrictions on internal gatherings. Facebook is also replacing buffets with grab-and-go meals and intends to keep office gyms closed. No outside visitors will be allowed for the time being.

There are currently no plans to test employees for COVID-19 — at least not until the exams become "more readily available," Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook recently announced that employees able to work from home may continue doing so through the end of 2020. But there are plenty of folks who can't do their job remotely. Certain content reviewers and engineers working on complex hardware, for instance, will likely be asked to return to the office this summer.

Apple is eyeing a similar timeline, expecting to bring more workers back in phases later this month or in early June. Amazon, meanwhile, remains skeptical, telling employees they can 9-to-5 it remotely until October; some Twitter staffers may be able to make working from home permanent.

In an effort to curb the spread of novel , Facebook is taking a digital-first approach. In February, the social network canceled its live F8 developer conference, opting to host a virtual event. By April, chief Mark Zuckerberg scrapped "any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021." The firm will instead hold digital gatherings when possible.