The Executive Selection: Karl Lagerfeld

Its signature looks play with mixing and matching formal and casual pieces, like suit bottoms with a jersey top, or casual pants with a suit jacket.
Image credit: Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld Spring 2020

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Spring 2020 season is a look at how the Karl Lagerfeld label celebrates the Bauhaus design, known to be one of the eponymous designer’s favorite time periods and modern art movements. Though Bauhaus was originally an approach to architecture, it has since influenced various mediums and disciplines, including fine art and textiles. We see the brand’s focus on a distinctive aesthetic of classic shapes, silhouettes, and colors.

Source: Karl Lagerfeld

Patterns, geometric graphics, and typography were crucial elements in Bauhaus, and it translates to the German brand’s new range. Its signature looks play with mixing and matching formal and casual pieces, like suit bottoms with a jersey top, or casual pants with a suit jacket. The pieces also showcase contrasts of black and white, which are combined with pops of color like blue, yellow, and red. 

