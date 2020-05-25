5 Foods That Are Killing Your Intelligence, Focus and Brain

May 25, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Our brain has often been the most important organ of our body. It is the CPU that controls each and every functioning. Be it our thinking, concentration, or the beating of the heart, everything is wired to the brain. Which makes it even more crucial to take care if what we eat and we don't.

We often eat a lot of things but certain foods can negatively affect the functioning of our brain which directly impacts our memory, reaction, emotions, mood, and also increases the risk of mental health conditions like dementia. As we age we need to keep our brain healthy. Here are five worst food for our brain that is slowly and steadily killing our focus, intelligence, and a lot more.

Sugary Beverages:

Cola, juices, energy drinks, soda has been a part of your lives. While they do taste amazing and kills our thirst for a while, it also has some serious illness. The sugary beverage easily increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiac disease.

They also have a negative effect on your brain and type 2 diabetes is also at times the causes for increasing the risk of Alzheimer's. Well, we all know that these drinks are high in fructose, which leads to high blood pressure, fats, obesity, brain inflammation, impaired memory, dementia, and more.

Extra Salty Foods

We all know how salty foods affect our blood pressure and directly impacts our heart. The higher amount of sodium intake affects your cognitive thinking, intelligence and hurts your ability to think.

Many studies have proved that the consumption of salty food and nicotine can be dangerous as drugs as they led to severe withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

Alcohol

We already know what excessive consumption of alcohol can do with our brains. The side effects are like brain volume, disruption of neurotransmitters, and more.

It also leads to a deficiency of vitamin B1, which is related to causing brain disorder Wernicke's encephalopathy (a life-threatening illness which primarily affects the peripheral and central nervous systems). Which later develops into chronic memory disorder Korsakoff's syndrome due to misuse of alcohol.

Trans Fats

Since our school days we have been told how trans fats can lead to obesity, heart problems, and even increase cholesterol.

Let us tell you they are worst for your brain as they harm your reflexes, responsive functioning, and increases the risk of stroke. When consumed too much for a longer period they shrink your brain which is a lot similar to what Alzheimer's does to your brain.

Nicotine

Despite the popular fact that nicotine is quite harmful, consumption of it wreaks havoc on your brain which decreases the free flow of blood, glucose, and oxygen around it.

Needless to say how these functioning are vital it is for your brain. From increase risk of lung cancer, premature aging to tightening the capillaries, (a blood vessel that's quite essential when it comes to your brain function).