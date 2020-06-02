TiE Dubai Invites The MENA's Female Entrepreneurs To Participate In A Global Startup Competition

June 2, 2020 2 min read

TiE Dubai, the Dubai chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), has announced its official participation in the TiE Women initiative, which is aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs across the globe.

The TiE Women initiative will consist of a series of chapter-level startup support programs across the MENA region which will culminate in the Grand Finale, a live regional 2020 pitch competition, which will offer prize money of US$100,000, amongst other valuable contributions.

Early and late stage female entrepreneurs from across the MENA region can pitch their business ideas to their local TiE chapter from June 01, to August 01, 2020. Finalists from each of the local chapters will then be invited to attend the above-mentioned Grand Finale in Dubai, UAE. Furthermore, three of the shortlisted businesses will also be nominated to take part in an accelerator program in September 2020 through which each of them will receive personalized coaching and mentorship.

The goal of TiE Women is to ‘Embrace, Engage, Empower’ female entrepreneurs across the globe, regardless of the size, origin and background of the enterprise. “According to research reports, just one in seven investments in the Arab World go into female founded businesses, we all recognize the challenges women face when accessing funding and financial support. By bringing together a global network of entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and a prize money pool of $100,000, we will provide a unique launch pad for the winners," said Ziad Matar, President of TiE Dubai.

Ziad Matar, President of The Dubai chapter of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs)

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Women Entrepreneurship Report of 2018/2019 shows that, despite a 40% gender gap, the MENA region has the highest rates (36.6%) of women’s entrepreneurial intentions with an increasing trend of younger women founding companies in countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Interested female entrepreneurs can submit their online applications by clicking here.

