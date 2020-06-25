Dubai Chamber Launches Business Mentoring and Support Program To Help SMEs Navigate Impacts Of COVID-19

June 25, 2020 2 min read

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched its Business Mentoring and Support Program (BMS), a CSR initiative which will pair large corporations with SMEs in Dubai that require ongoing support and mentorship in light of the new challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, established by Dubai Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, will match SMEs with companies offering professional advice and resources tailored for their needs, and help strengthen business efficiency. At the same time, it provides an avenue for large corporates to broaden their CSR impact and contribute in giving a hand to Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and economy.

The program also aims to create a business support platform that fosters stronger links between large companies and SMEs in Dubai. Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, notes that it will offer other benefits for participants such as recognition, training, CSR support, mentorship and business partnerships.

First up who will launch the first initiative supported Dubai Chamber’s BMS Program is The Coca-Cola Company, which will introduce its Open Like Never Before initiative. The company will donate 250,000 face masks and US$240,000 worth of products to 3,000 restaurants and small stores across UAE. Coca-Cola will also advise retailers with in-store safety communications and social awareness campaigns to encourage customer engagement.

For companies interested in participating in Dubai Chamber’s BMS program, contact the team at: responsiblebusiness@dubaichamber.com

