8 Apps Made for Entrepreneurs, All on Sale for the Fourth of July

July 4, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, no business can reach its fullest potential without the help of , at least to some degree. Fortunately, technology doesn't have to be expensive.

We've rounded up some of the top business on the market, all of which are on sale today. Here's how it works: if you spend $50 or more total, you can enter code JULYFOURTH15 to take an extra 15 percent off the already-discounted prices below. Spend more than $75? Enter code JULYFOURTH20 to save 20 percent off.

1. LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription - $64 (83 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

A #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, LingvaNex Translator goes well beyond Google Translate. This innovative platform lets you easily translate media in more than 112 languages instantly. Whether you're trying to expand your business operations overseas or you want to communicate better with potential partners, LingvaNex has you covered. It can translate text, voice, images, websites, and documents in just moments.

2. JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership - $80 (96 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Stock photography is essential for building practically any type of business and its corresponding website. However, it can get expensive. With JumpStory™, you get unlimited, commercial-free access to more than 25 million stock photos, videos, illustrations, vectors, and icons.

3. fesh. eCommerce Shop Builder Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $50.15 (97 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH15

Launching an ecommerce business gets pricey fast, especially with the fees associated with platforms like Shopify or Etsy. With fesh, you can build your own ecommerce store from the ground up for a fraction of the price. fesh makes it easy to design your store, populate it with products, and accept payments online to streamline your ecommerce operations.

4. MasterBundle: Lifetime Subscription - $58.65 (80 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH15

MasterBundle is the design bundle for entrepreneurs with little to no design experience. This comprehensive kit comes with more than 100 web templates, 1,000 graphic designs and logos, 50 WordPress themes and plugins, and much more. The MasterBundle has verything you need to build a fully custom, optimized business website.

5. Sellfy Online Store Builder: Starter Plan - $51 (77 percent off) with promo code: JULYFOURTH15

You can build a store for physical or digital products in just a few minutes with help from Sellfy. This powerful, intuitive tool has all the necessary components to sell products online and grow your business efficiently. With 0% transaction fees, Sellfy makes it easy and affordable to set up a store and sell up to $10,000 in merchandise every year.

6. WordPress Portal for Business - $79.20 (92 percent off) with with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

Operating a business is hard without some help from technology. WordPress Portal offers a project management and accounting solution in a single WordPress plugin. With WordPress Portal, you create a new directory to your front-end website where you can use multiple roles to manage your site more effectively and streamline operations.

7. Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs: Lifetime Subscription - $159.20 (98 percent off) with with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

There's no limit to software and plugins entrepreneurs can use to help them grow their businesses. That's why Zuitte offers you more than 50 tools in a single package. From data analysis and competitor research tools to social media automation and much, much more, Zuitte has you covered in all aspects of your business.

8. SurfShark VPN: 4-Yr Subscription - $79.20 (82 percent off) with with promo code: JULYFOURTH20

If you're working with sensitive or proprietary information, it's imperative to protect it at all costs. SurfShark VPN helps you do that by securing your WiFi with AES-256-GCM encryption. You'll get access to more than 1,200 servers in 61 countries around the world, plus unlimited data and bandwidth on unlimited devices, an ad blocker, and top-tier security features like IPv6 leak protection, and a zero-knowledge DNS.