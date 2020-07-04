The Executive Selection: Breitling

July 4, 2020 2 min read

Having debuted in 1984, the Chronomat continues to be centerpiece in the Breitling watch collection, and nearly 40 years later, the horology brand does not disappoint with its newest redesign of the timepiece. Throughout its evolution, every Chronomat has had features that makes it instantly stand out.

Breitling Chronomat Frecce Tricolori limited edition

First is the use of the signature rotating bezel, the interchangeable rider tabs at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock that the wearer can adjust for either a count up or count down timer function, and the signature integrated Rouleaux bracelet with a butterfly clasp. Powered by the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, an in-house mechanical movement, it also comes with lume on the dial, with a 200-meter water resistance, making it a great dive watch as well. The collection consists of four steel on steel models, with silver, copper, blue, or black dials, as well as the Bentley model with a green dial, and the Frecce Tricolori limited model with a blue dial.

Breitling Chronomat with silver dial and 18k red-gold bezel

Plus, there’s also a steel version with gold rider tabs, a silver dial, and a street bracelet, another with a steel and goal case, and finally a model with a golden case that comes with a black rubber strap. With the range of different metal and dial options, whether you wear it to your beach or your board meetings, you’ll be sure to find one that’s the right fit for you.

