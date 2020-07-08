Webinar Invite: Join H.H. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah On "Against All Odds" To Find Your Mission In Life And Business

July 8, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While every business is advised to have a specific mission, personal mission statements of the founders are always more authentic, longer-lasting, and spread across their various initiatives and ventures.

Therefore, many wonder how to discover and define their personal vision statements that will leave an impact on the world, while connecting the dots between their many enterprising endeavors.

This question will be answered in the next edition of Entrepreneur Middle East Live’s webinar series, Against All Odds, when Managing Editor Tamara Pupic will host H.H. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah, a Kuwaiti social entrepreneur and philanthropist, and a princess of the country's ruling Royal Family, the House of Al Sabah.

Staged in partnership with du, the webinar will be held at 4pm (UAE time) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. To register and reserve your spot, please click here.

H.H. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah's mission to bring peace to the Arab world is reflected through her humanitarian work and her many philanthropic and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Firstly, H.H. Sheikha Intisar is the founder of Intisar Foundation, a UK-based humanitarian organization and the first charity organization in the Middle East that is focused entirely on healing Arab women from war trauma by providing them psychological support free of cost. Since launching in 2018, the Intisar Foundation drama therapy programs have helped hundreds of refugee women overcome trauma, depression and become empowered to rebuild their lives. Furthermore, H.H. Sheikha Intisar has launched the #OneMillionArabWomen initiative, a 20-year plan to alleviate war trauma in one million Arab women through drama therapy.

H.H. Sheikha Intisar's recently released publication is a book titled The Circle Of Love. It highlights 87 influential and powerful female figures from all around the world telling their stories to encourage others to rise above different challenges they might face. All the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to Intisar Foundation.

Secondly, H.H. Sheikha Intisar's entrepreneurial endeavors are built on her belief in the power of positive psychology to transform traumatic experiences into engines of personal and communal growth. H.H. Sheikha Intisar is the founder of Lulua Publishing, a Kuwait-based media house whose publications were aimed at enhancing people’s mental and physical well-being; Prismologie, a mood-enhancing beauty brand which she launched with her daughter H.E. Sheikha Fatima Al Sabah, to help people manage daily stresses with color therapy; and Intisars, a luxury jewelry brand whose pieces she describes as “meaningful reminders of love." She is also the founder of Alnowair, the first GCC non-profit committed to spreading a positive attitude in Kuwait and beyond.

Lastly, H.H. Sheikha Intisar serves across several boards, advises committees on a local, regional, and multinational level, and is regularly invited to speak at notable international conferences.

Helmed by Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Against All Odds is a webinar series that will feature women who have risen above personal and professional challenges to develop products, solutions, and businesses that make them inspirational role models for people around the world.

To register for the webinar interview with H.H. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah taking place at 4pm (UAE time) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, please click here.

Related: Making Change Happen: H.E. Sheikha Intisar Salem Al Ali Al Sabah