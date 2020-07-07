The Dino Cowboy Who Traded in Herding Cattle for Hunting T. Rex

July 7, 2020 1 min read

We talk about adapting and pivoting your business all of the time at Entrepreneur, and this week’s Get a Real Job guest pulled off a pivot that I believe is the granddaddy of them all. It is 65 million years in the making.

Clayton Phipps was born into the cattle ranching business, and in 2003 discovered a dinosaur fossil on his family’s land. He went on to discover one of the most famous fossils ever, known as the Dueling Dinosaurs, which is the remains of two dinosaurs that were locked in mortal combat when they were instantly buried.

These days, Clayton, along with his 12-year-old son, Luke, and a small team of fossil experts, explores the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas, to help ranchers and cowboys uncover valuable dinosaur bones hidden on their land. And it is all captured on Discovery Channel’s new show, Dino Hunters. (Episodes can be seen on Fridays at 9 or on the Discovery GO app.)

