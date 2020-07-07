Get a Real Job

The Dino Cowboy Who Traded in Herding Cattle for Hunting T. Rex

Fossil hunter Clayton Phipps explains a career pivot 65 million years in the making.
The Dino Cowboy Who Traded in Herding Cattle for Hunting T. Rex
Image credit: Discovery Channel

We talk about adapting and pivoting your business all of the time at Entrepreneur, and this week’s Get a Real Job guest pulled off a pivot that I believe is the granddaddy of them all. It is 65 million years in the making.

Clayton Phipps was born into the cattle ranching business, and in 2003 discovered a dinosaur fossil on his family’s land. He went on to discover one of the most famous fossils ever, known as the Dueling Dinosaurs, which is the remains of two dinosaurs that were locked in mortal combat when they were instantly buried.

Related: Scientists Say They Can Recreate Living Dinosaurs Within the Next 5 Years

These days, Clayton, along with his 12-year-old son, Luke, and a small team of fossil experts, explores the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas, to help ranchers and cowboys uncover valuable dinosaur bones hidden on their land. And it is all captured on Discovery Channel’s new show, Dino Hunters. (Episodes can be seen on Fridays at 9 or on the Discovery GO app.)

Thanks for listening! Here's a look at Dino Hunters:

