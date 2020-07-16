Business Connect

Innovators Welcome: Dubai Startup Hub Invites India's Startups To Join Its First Dubai Technology Tour

The virtual trade mission, scheduled for the second week of September, will familiarize delegates with Dubai's economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the Emirate offers startups and scaleups specializing in advanced technologies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Innovators Welcome: Dubai Startup Hub Invites India's Startups To Join Its First Dubai Technology Tour
Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Independent Journalist
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

15 entrepreneurs representing promising Indian financial or healthcare technology startups have the chance to pitch their businesses to investors, corporates, and fellow peer founders in the UAE to scale their ventures at the first ever Dubai Technology Tour.

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced on Sunday the launch of the Dubai Technology Tour, which aims to drive collaboration between the UAE and India in the areas of fintech and healthtech.

The group of selected founders representing Indian scaleups will have an opportunity to connect with relevant UAE stakeholders, including investors, corporates, and peer scaleups, as well as pitch to bring their innovative business concepts to the UAE market, and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by Dubai Chamber.

The virtual trade mission, scheduled for the second week of September, will familiarize delegates with Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the Emirate offers startups and scaleups specializing in advanced technologies.

Related: Dubai Chamber's Chamberthon In Rwanda Pairs Entrepreneurs From The UAE And Africa To Build A Cross-Border Mentorship Program

The initiative, organized in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub, is part of Dubai Startup Hub’s ongoing efforts to attract high-potential Indian startups and scaleups offering cutting-edge solutions that support Dubai’s innovation strategy and transition to a knowledge-based economy.

The event follows Dubai Startup Hub’s roadshow last year to New Delhi and Bangalore in cooperation with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest hub of its kind in the region and wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA). Two Indian startups were selected as part of a competition and awarded office space at Dtec.

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The hub has been designed to emphasis the value of public and private sector collaboration and embodies the aim of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship as a main driver of the economy of Dubai and the UAE.

Indian entrepreneurs keen on joining the Dubai Technology Tour have until August 5th to register their interest online. For more information or to sign up, click here.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Rethinking Business: A Look At How Some Enterprises In Dubai Are Transforming Themselves In Response To the COVID-19 Pandemic

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Connect

A Guide To The Relief And Stimulus Measures Offered For Businesses In Dubai Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Business Connect

Survey: Dubai, Tell Us How You Feel About Returning To Work From Your Offices Post The COVID-19 Lockdowns

Dubai

New "One Free Zone Passport" Initiative In The Works To Permit Businesses To Use Single License To Operate In All Free Zones In Dubai