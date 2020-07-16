Innovators Welcome: Dubai Startup Hub Invites India's Startups To Join Its First Dubai Technology Tour

July 16, 2020 3 min read

15 entrepreneurs representing promising Indian financial or healthcare technology startups have the chance to pitch their businesses to investors, corporates, and fellow peer founders in the UAE to scale their ventures at the first ever Dubai Technology Tour.

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced on Sunday the launch of the Dubai Technology Tour, which aims to drive collaboration between the UAE and India in the areas of fintech and healthtech.

The group of selected founders representing Indian scaleups will have an opportunity to connect with relevant UAE stakeholders, including investors, corporates, and peer scaleups, as well as pitch to bring their innovative business concepts to the UAE market, and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by Dubai Chamber.

The virtual trade mission, scheduled for the second week of September, will familiarize delegates with Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the Emirate offers startups and scaleups specializing in advanced technologies.

The initiative, organized in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub, is part of Dubai Startup Hub’s ongoing efforts to attract high-potential Indian startups and scaleups offering cutting-edge solutions that support Dubai’s innovation strategy and transition to a knowledge-based economy.

The event follows Dubai Startup Hub’s roadshow last year to New Delhi and Bangalore in cooperation with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest hub of its kind in the region and wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA). Two Indian startups were selected as part of a competition and awarded office space at Dtec.

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The hub has been designed to emphasis the value of public and private sector collaboration and embodies the aim of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship as a main driver of the economy of Dubai and the UAE.

Indian entrepreneurs keen on joining the Dubai Technology Tour have until August 5th to register their interest online. For more information or to sign up, click here.

