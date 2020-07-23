Dockabl Launches Its Remote Working, Feedback Sharing App 'Clink'

July 23, 2020 4 min read

Witnessing a rapid transition of organizations to remote working in the wake of the pandemic, Dockabl, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based human resource (HR) startup, on Thursday announced the launch of Clink—a feedback sharing application in their product line up.

Founded in 2017 by Sanjeev Grover and Samarth Masson, Dockabl through its products enhances organizations’ performance by providing continuous performance management.

Through Dockabl, organizations can transition to a continuous and real-time performance management system which benefits both the growth of the organization and its employees.

The Delhi-headquartered firm till date has raised $1.3 million funding from a clutch of investors which include Aditya Berlia of Apeejay Group and Ritesh Malik of Guerilla Ventures, among others.

The company utilized $500,000 from the funding to develop Clink. This new product will help organizations and teams to advance themselves on a higher growth trajectory. It will so by improving their feedback sharing in real-time and unlocking relevant, actionable insights.

“We came up with the idea of building Clink to solve the problem of performance and feedback being biased, expensive, not objective and sometimes unfair to employees,” Samarth Masson, co-founder of Clink and Dockabl told Entrepreneur India.

According to him there are various problems that require immediate solution as the world slowly reopens. First, with most organizations transitioning to remote working, employees will need a communication channel dedicated to feedback. This channel will play a key role in employees staying engaged, motivated and connected. Business heads, chief executive officers and HR will need software which can help them get relevant data on employee performance and feedback across various clusters of project teams.

Second, team members have a strong need for receiving constructive feedback and recognition from the ecosystem they operate in. Third, feedback at work is scattered across various platforms such as emails and chat messages, the customer requires feedback curated in once place that can be used for performance and development conversations.

Fourth, feedback at work is untimely and out of context. Managers and peers usually end up sharing feedback retrospectively at the year-end appraisal. The customer needs real-time feedback in the flow of work, which is contextual & can be worked upon instantaneously.

Finally, feedback at work is barely actionable. It’s usually a jamboree of comments from various people, prone to their recency biases and individual idiosyncrasies. The customer needs feedback that gives them meaningful insights and key takeaways that can be actioned upon for their benefit.

The product will enable each employee to get on-time and contextual feedback on their work, projects, collaterals, etc. Employees will be able to learn and perform better with these contextual inputs.

Masson said that the Clink employee profile will enable them to pitch for projects/work within the organization and the organization to map the right talent to the right job.

“With each individual striving for better performance and hence better feedback, the organization at large will perform better,” he added.

Clink aims to reach 50,000 users by September 2020 and 1 million globally by June 2021. The app is now live on Apple App Store and Google Play Store for teams. Clink has extended a free membership to the first 10,000 users for Clink’s team++ plan. The company plans Clink to foray into southeast Asian and North American markets by September 2020.

“Clink has already executed pilots with organizations such as Rentomojo, Bajaj Finserv, TSMG, KPMG, Think Talent, Vahura, Razorpay to name a few. Through word-of-mouth Clink has also secured confirmations to go live with teams in organizations such as Chqbook, BluSmart, Ivy Mobility, Career Partners International (North America),” added Sanjeev Grover, co-founder at Dockabl & Clink.