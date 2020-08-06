Productivity Tools

This AI-Powered Reader Turns Text Into Audio to Help You Multitask

Get more done with a tool that reads to you while you do other things.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This AI-Powered Reader Turns Text Into Audio to Help You Multitask
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Internet is a wonderful place, full of information that is accessible to anyone with a connection. It can also be incredibly overwhelming, especially if you have a lot on your plate. Sometimes, you don't have time to read through all of a report or pore over a webpage. When you can't give something your complete reading attention, you need something like Speechify Audio Reader.

Speechify is an intelligent text-to-speech audio reader that turns any type of reading material into interactive audiobooks. As the text is read out to you in natural human voices, you can read faster, retain more information, and multi-task better. Speechify works on just about anything, from books and documents to articles. Just scan a book, import a PDF, download from Google Drive, or import a myriad of other ways, and Speechify will read to you while you cook, work out, commute, focus on another task, or whatever else you need to do. It's perfect for busy entrepreneurs who need help multitasking, or for parents trying to teach their kids to read. But more than anything, Speechify is an essential tool for people who are hard of sight but still need access to the Internet.

Speechify has earned 4.6/5 stars on the App Store and 4.3 stars on Product Hunt because it provides such an important service. Normally, a one-year subscription is $390 but you can get one for just $39.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity Tools

You'll Never Need to Buy Another Pen Again

Productivity Tools

5 Tools to Help Solopreneurs Get More Done Every Day

Productivity Tools

6 Amazing To-Do Lists to Help You Maximize Productivity