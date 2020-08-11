iPhone 12 Looks Phenomenal in the New Video

August 11, 2020 4 min read

The Apple iPhone 12 is being called one of the best flagship phones of the year that comes with 5G connectivity. From processor upgrade, boost in the battery to A14 chip, Apple is all set to hit the mark with its iPhone 12 series and give tough competition to its competitors.

Just a few days ago, Samsung unpacked 2020 promised us least five new devices - Galaxy Note 20 models, the Galaxy Buds Live, the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, Galaxy Watch 3, and Glaxaxy Z Fold 2. Now it's time for Apple's annual event and one they will be unveiling iPhone 12 series plus also new MacBook.

We already told you about the launch date and how the iPhone 12 series will be delayed due to temporary constrain in the supply chain. "Last year's iPhone 11 shipped in September, but this year, the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later than that," confirmed Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

Also just like 2018, iPhone 12 launch will be two stages. A couple of years ago iPhone 8 was in September followed by the launch of iPhone X in November, so this won't be the first time the company is planning to do so.

The Benchmark Leaks:

In the upcoming iPhone 12 series, it's processor is the talk of the town. The benchmark leaks reveal that the phone includes every possible upgrade that makes it one of the best iPhone that will change Apple's positioning in the market. As per reports, the phone comes with 5G network support (while certain reports also claim 5-G won't be available in 2020 model), a 3D camera system, AR- LiDar Scanner, and a new 5nm A14 system of a chip. If these features are indeed included in the latest models, it would be nothing less than a beast.

Video Reveals iPhone 12's Stunning Looks:

Talking about the latest video, now we also know what the latest iPhone 12 will look like. To say the least, it would be one of the best flagship phones that iSheep could have asked for.

The video is by MotionFox for YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, who displays what the final iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will look like. Collaborating with the latest leak information, the video looks quite apt about the design and features. The design is very similar to the dummy iPhone 12 models and also has the rounded square rear camera just like the previous leak images.

The clip also shows the smaller notch, however, various official tipsters dismissed the claim saying it won't be happening anytime soon. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year had already shared that there will be four iPhone 12 models this year. The YouTube concept video might not be the perfect representation of the original model, however, is quite close to what one can expect.

Models and Features:

As we had mentioned before - iPhone 12 Max comes with a 6.1-inch screen and iPhone 12 Pro with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion along with 6GB RAM. The Pro models will have 120Hz high refresh-rate displays and a bigger screen will only led to draining a lot more energy. However, a bigger battery across the iPhone 12 models could make it a winner.

Also, the monster chip will support the LiDAR scanner, which is already available in iPad Pro. This feature will mostly be available in iPhone 12 Pro models which will truly transform the gadget's AR capabilities.

The latest leaks only point out how iPhone 12 will beat its predecessor in terms of looks, features, processor, speed, camera, power, making it quite a contender in the market.

