iPhone 12 to Be Made in India

August 19, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With Apple's fall event just a month away, the company is looking at other nations to set up their production plants. With the ongoing pandemic, the already know that the production will be delayed. However, to make sure the iPhone series is launch isn't delayed much, Apple is now planning to even start the production of the iPhone 12 in India.

The company is already using its partner to manufacture the old iPhone models and last month they also the production of iPhone 11. As per the latest media reports, Wistron, the Taiwanese manufacturer of the brand, has begun the hiring process and the product will start at the Narasapura plant, Kolar district near Bangalore.

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

iPhone 12 - Made In India

As per the plan, the manufacturing company at Kolar will be hiring 10,000 employees for the job. The 'Made in India' iPhone 12 is expected to hit the market by mid-2021. To ramp up the local production and kick start the process, Wistron plans to invest over 2,900 crores in India, which will generate domestic employment in the country.

The Karnataka Industrial Policy states that 70 percent of the jobs generated should be given to locals. The company has already hired 2000 locals for the job.

According to the reports, Apple will also be starting the production of its latest iPhone SE in India. This move comes as there is a delay in production due to the pandemic. Also, the trade restriction in China is making the tech giant look at other nations to expand their production. iPhone 11 is already being manufactured in the country, so starting the production of the new iPhone series is an apt idea.

Apple's Big Plan

Apple has some big plans to compete with other premium smartphone players. It is also being rumoured that one of the iPhone 12 models might be one of the cheapest phones to date by the company.

Considering the present crisis, the phone will be launched in two stages. "Last year's iPhone 11 shipped in September, but this year, the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later than that," confirmed Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

iPhone 12 Features

Talking about the model and feature iPhone 12 Max comes with a 6.1-inch screen and iPhone 12 Pro with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion along with 6GB RAM. The Pro models will have 120Hz high refresh-rate displays and a bigger battery.

The models will also support LiDAR scanner, which is already available in iPad Pro. iPhone 12 series is a step ahead of its predecessor in terms of looks, features, processor, speed, camera, power, making it quite a contender in the market.

Also Read:

iPhone 12 Looks Phenomenal in the New Video

iPhone 12 Leaks: A Powerhorse That Will Leave You Excited

iPhone 12 Leaks: It's Everything We Have Been Waiting For

iPhone 12 Leaks: Bad News for Apple Consumers

New MacBook Comes With Surprise Upgrade and Maybe the Cheapest Apple Laptop