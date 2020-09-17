A Deal Between TikTok and U.S.-Based Oracle Will Need Beijing's Approval, the App's Owner ByteDance Said

September 17, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Beijing will need to approve a proposed partnership between app and U.S. tech firm before it goes ahead, the app's Chinese owner ByteDance said Thursday.

The proposed deal, submitted to the Trump administration on Monday, involves the American company becoming ByteDance's "trusted technology provider" and moving TikTok's global headquarters to the U.S.

ByteDance wants to keep hold of its share of the video-sharing app as part of a deal it submitted to the U.S. government on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. President had previously ordered ByteDance to sell the U.S. arm of TikTok, or face a ban of the app, setting a deadline of Sunday, September 20.

Related: Survey: Nearly Half of America Hates TikTok

Before the deal reaches Beijing, it's not yet clear that it will pass U.S. approval. After learning that ByteDance would retain majority-ownership of TikTok at a press briefing on Wednesday, Trump said: "Just conceptually, I can tell you I don't like that." He also said he was "not prepared to sign off" on the proposed deal because he hadn't yet been briefed on it.

The U.S. government hopes to give potential U.S. buyers of TikTok a majority share of the company, The Journal reported Wednesday.

In August, China updated its tech export rules for the first time in 12 years, ensuring Beijing had a say over the sale of technology to foreign companies. This could include parts of TikTok's operations, such as its algorithm.