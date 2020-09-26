The Executive Selection: Tod's
If you're going out and about this summer, loafers make for the perfect shoes to give a dash of style to your comfort-centric ensemble.
Source: Tod's
For an understated yet effortlessly cool look, pair a linen shirt with a pair of light-colored cotton chinos and a pair of suede tassel loafers.
