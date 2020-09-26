The Executive Selection: Tod's

September 26, 2020 1 min read

If you’re going out and about this summer, loafers make for the perfect shoes to give a dash of style to your comfort-centric ensemble. That’s why we’re liking what we see in the Tod’s Summer/Spring 2020 collection.

Source: Tod's

For an understated yet effortlessly cool look, pair a linen shirt with a pair of light-colored cotton chinos and a pair of suede tassel loafers.

