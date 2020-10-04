Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 10.0 Focuses On Women Working In The Emirate's Tech Scene

October 4, 2020 2 min read

To say that being an entrepreneur is difficult would be an understatement.

That’s just the job description.

But being a female entrepreneur, in a male-dominated tech space –anywhere in the world– takes difficult to a whole new, far more demanding level that makes it difficult to excel.

However, the state of women-owned startups in the Dubai has come a long way with a powerhouse of female tech founders who have blazed a trail of success and innovation across different industries. They are active in financial, consumer and retail, lifestyle and healthcare sectors, among others, and have raised millions in funding despite the odds, and as the UAE government continues to champion and support gender balance.

Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 10.0 features the inspiring stories of some of Dubai’s women in tech on the hurdles they faced, support they found in the ecosystem, and why they chose to build their startups in the Emirate.

