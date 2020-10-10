The Executive Selection: Dunhill

October 10, 2020 1 min read

Heading out for a staycation? Maybe you’ll find yourself needing this particular backpack in Dunhill’s Belgrave collection, which features a softer, less formal take on business bags. Crafted in supple small-grain leather with engraving at buckle closures and adjustable shoulder straps, it’s versatile enough to bring order and convenience as you wish.

Dunhill Cardogan Crosstown Crossbag

And if you’re looking for a more casual take, we dare you to take a look at the Cardogan Crosstown bag, which offers a piece that can be opted to be worn on the chest, the back, either side of the body, over the shoulder, and so on. Made out of Italian-made printed calfskin leather, the piece is accented with silver finish hardware and embossed branding.

