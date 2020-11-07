The Executive Selection: Paul Smith

November 7, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For its 50th anniversary collection, Paul Smith is refreshing its signature wardrobe elements for the Autumn/Winter 2020 line. The brand is bringing back prints and shapes to reinvent renowned pieces.

Source: Paul Smith

Classic double-breasted overcoats are made with contrasting top stitching and raw edges, while also giving way for the clean, lean tailoring style of the 70s. Natural tones influence the palette, with teal, clay, and terracotta that are complemented with shades of sky blue.

Source: Paul Smith

With the fluidity of lightweight Italian fabric, there’s an air of ease and looseness at the heart of this collection, along with tailored garments that are made just for you.

