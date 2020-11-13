Raise The Bar: Apple iPad Air

November 13, 2020 2 min read

The all new Apple iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a boost in performance.

The new screen brings together 3.8 million pixels and advanced technologies, including full lamination, P3 wide color support, True Tone, and an antireflective coating for an improved viewing experience. iPad Air is compatible with Magic Keyboard, and its floating design features a built-in trackpad, the Smart Keyboard Folio, and new Smart Folio covers, as well as the second generation Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of iPad for easy pairing, charging, and storing.

Apple iPad Air. Source: Apple

Its camera technology has been upgraded too. iPad Air includes a 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera, and it now features the same 12MP rear camera used in iPad Pro for higher resolution photos and 4K video capture. The new design is complete with stereo speakers in landscape mode, a USB-C port comes for up to 5Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 6 performance, and 60%-faster LTE connectivity, along with A14 Bionic, making it the most powerful iPad Air ever.

