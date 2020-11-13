Technology

Raise The Bar: Apple iPad Air

iPad Air is compatible with Magic Keyboard, and its floating design features a built-in trackpad, the Smart Keyboard Folio, and new Smart Folio covers, as well as the second generation Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of iPad for easy pairing, charging, and storing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Raise The Bar: Apple iPad Air
Image credit: Apple
Apple iPad Air

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The all new Apple iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a boost in performance.

The new screen brings together 3.8 million pixels and advanced technologies, including full lamination, P3 wide color support, True Tone, and an antireflective coating for an improved viewing experience. iPad Air is compatible with Magic Keyboard, and its floating design features a built-in trackpad, the Smart Keyboard Folio, and new Smart Folio covers, as well as the second generation Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of iPad for easy pairing, charging, and storing.

 Apple iPad Air. Source: Apple

Its camera technology has been upgraded too. iPad Air includes a 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera, and it now features the same 12MP rear camera used in iPad Pro for higher resolution photos and 4K video capture. The new design is complete with stereo speakers in landscape mode, a USB-C port comes for up to 5Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 6 performance, and 60%-faster LTE connectivity, along with A14 Bionic, making it the most powerful iPad Air ever. 

Related: Take Your Pick: Vivo X50 Series

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

This Would Be the New Version of the Nokia N95, a Phone That Never Hit the Market

Technology

Xiaomi presents mini computer the size of a Rubik's cube

Adapt to Bounce Forward

5 Types of Technology All Entrepreneurs Need Access to in the Digital Age