Homegrown Personal Care Brand Arata Raises $1 Mn in Pre-Series A From Nikhil Vohra and Rohan Vaziralli

November 18, 2020

Personal care-brand Arata on Wednesday announced that it has raised $1 million in pre-series A round from Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer of Sixth Sense, and Rohan Vaziralli. Existing investors such as DSG Consumer Partners along with others too participated in the round.



With the fresh capital, the brand will be utilizing it to create brand awareness, research and development, new product launches while fuelling marketing and building inventory to cater to drastically increasing demand.

Startup founded in 2018 by Dhruv Bhasin and Dhruv Madhok is a community-led lifestyle brand. The company claims to sell all-natural, plant-based, vegan, and chemical-free unisex skin and hair care products.

Commenting on the brand, both the co-founders in a joint statement commented, “Our revenues have grown 2 times in the past seven months. Consumers today speak the language of sustainability, inclusivity, honesty, and transparency. They are forming new habit patterns and are choosing responsible brands that are not only healthy and effective but also have a positive impact on the environment. The fundraise will help us scale as we aim to become a global voice with our unique product offering.”

The brand currently sells its products online across marketplaces such as Amazon, Nykaa and on their own website as well. Their product ranges from INR 249 to INR 899 and has over 100,000 customers in the country.

Commenting on the investment, Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures said, "One of the biggest themes to play out in India is wellness in everything that a future consumer will look out for. Arata can potentially be a path breaker here with its ethos lying in 100% natural, plant-based, chemical-free products, which are good for all. I believe that in a cluttered personal care category, they have cracked the right code. Beyond the product proposition, I am delighted to be part of the exciting journey of the passionate founder duo and do believe that an early mover in this space.”

The brand aims to achieve an ARR of INR 20 crore by March 2021.