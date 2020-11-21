The Executive Selection: Boucheron

November 21, 2020 1 min read

Having arrived just in time for fall, we’re enthusiastic about the new blue edition of Boucheron’s Quatre collection. Introduced in 2004, the range has become a timeless unisex icon with a sculptural look that is constantly being reinvented.

Its four rings represent the brand’s architectural codes, and the result: a range of pieces to suit all moods, while exploring variations of gold, texture, and colors, inspired by a graphic motif. Whether as a pendant, a tie-necklace, or as a ring, wear it with a ruffled silk blouse over denim to bring out the contrast between a straight jean and a touch of jewelry.

Experiment with color variations, or accessorize with stacked bracelets and rings, and yes, it looks great paired with all shades of denim- after all, it is the inspiration for this new line!

