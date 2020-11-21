Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Boucheron

The range has become a timeless unisex icon with a sculptural look that is constantly being reinvented.

Image credit: Boucheron
Quatre Blue Edition S ring paved with diamonds, with blue PVD, on white, pink and yellow gold

Having arrived just in time for fall, we’re enthusiastic about the new blue edition of Boucheron’s Quatre collection. Introduced in 2004, the range has become a timeless unisex icon with a sculptural look that is constantly being reinvented.

Source: Boucheron

Its four rings represent the brand’s architectural codes, and the result: a range of pieces to suit all moods, while exploring variations of gold, texture, and colors, inspired by a graphic motif. Whether as a pendant, a tie-necklace, or as a ring, wear it with a ruffled silk blouse over denim to bring out the contrast between a straight jean and a touch of jewelry.

Source: Boucheron

Experiment with color variations, or accessorize with stacked bracelets and rings, and yes, it looks great paired with all shades of denim- after all, it is the inspiration for this new line! 

