Movie Buffs! Know How To Enjoy 2 Days Of Free Netflix

November 21, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

US-based online streaming platform Netflix has announced that it will provide free access to its content for a weekend in India. The popular streaming platform said it will host ‘StreamFest’, an entire weekend from December 5, 2020 to December 6, where non-subscribers will be able to enjoy premium-like experience.

In a statement from Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, for these two days anyone in the country can watch films, series, documentaries and reality shows available on the platform.

To avail this offer, users have to visit Netflix.com/StreamFest or simply download the Android App, sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password, and then start streaming. This does not require any credit or debit card payment.

For absent-minded people, one can visit Netflix.com/StreamFest to set a reminder after providing email or phone number, so that the platform will notify users once the Streamfast goes live.

Anyone who will sign in during the StreamFest will get one stream in standard definition, preventing others to login through the same account. However, once a user has signed in through an Android app or a browser, the same credentials can be used to login on any device such as smart TV, iOS device and gaming consoles.

Shergill further highlights that to provide a better experience, the company will have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers. However, she said users who get a notification of ‘Streamfest is at capacity’ need not to be worried as the platform will notify them when to join.

The enticing move by Netflix can be seen as a way to further consolidate its presence in the market. Lately, the company after understanding the inclination towards regional language has been launching Indian shows. The company which enjoyed a fair share in the market is now facing challenges from Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Prime Video and recently merged Disney+Hostar. Apart from these, there are other regional OTT platforms such as Alt Balaji, Zee5 Cinema, HoiChoi who are majorly focusing on the tier-II and tier-III cities.