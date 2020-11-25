Wi-Fi

This Wi-Fi Analyzer Helps Ensure That Your Home Internet Is Always Working

Optimize your Wi-Fi connection while you're working from home.
Most people were not prepared to be working from home for this long, and it looks like remote work will continue for the foreseeable future. You can overhaul your home office, upgrade your coffee and comfort situations, but have you thought about optimizing your Internet? You likely just assumed your Internet is what it is, but that's not necessarily the case.

NetSpot Home Wi-Fi Analyzer is a specialized tool that helps you get the absolute most out of your Internet. NetSpot lets you visualize, optimize, and troubleshoot your home network so you always have the best possible connection. After all, if your Internet cuts out in the middle of an important presentation, that will not reflect well on you.

NetSpot's mapping feature lets you view dead zones in your home and optimize your hotspot placement. It has a troubleshooting tool to help you identify connectivity issues so you can resolve them more quickly and get back online fast. You'll never miss a beat on a videoconference or have to struggle through sluggish loading times when you've got NetSpot in your corner.

In addition to being convenient, NetSpot also helps ensure that your network is completely secure. It lets you view any number of Access Points (BSSIDs) simultaneously and utilize flexible groupings of APs to ensure only authorized people are on your network. 

NetSpot Home has earned a 4-star rating from PC Mag and top reviews from CNET and iMore. Make sure your Wi-Fi is all it can be while you're working from home. Normally, lifetime access to NetSpot Home Wi-Fi Analyzer is $68, but you can save 41 percent when you get it for $39.99 today, for either Mac or Windows.

