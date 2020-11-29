10 Personal Development Skills You Can Master For Less Than $15 During This Cyber Monday Sale

November 29, 2020 4 min read

Every entrepreneur worth their salt knows that you need to constantly be learning and growing if you're going to succeed. Any employee who's poised to climb the career ladder should know that, too. If you're ready to invest in your future, these deals on personal development courses are right up your alley. Just use code CMSAVE70 and you'll get an extra 70 percent off for a limited time.

1. The 2020 Public Speaking Bundle

Glossophobia (the fear of public speaking) affects some 3/4 of Americans. But public speaking is an essential skill for an entrepreneur. In this course, you'll learn productive tips and hacks to overcome your fear of public speaking.

2. The Ultimate Time Management Mastery Bundle

Time management is one of the most important skills anyone can master. In this 10-course bundle, you'll learn time management tips and tricks that the world's most successful people use. From goal setting to creative thinking, you'll discover how to use your minutes more efficiently.

3. The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny

Timothy Kenny has taught thinking skills at the Harvard Innovation Lab, the Tufts University Entrepreneurs Society, and General Assembly in Boston. In this four-course bundle, he'll teach you, too. You'll learn how to accelerate your learning and thinking skills to help spark creativity and growth.

4. The Ultimate Business Intelligence Bundle

Business intelligence is how companies gather the insights they need to make smarter business decisions. In this six-course bundle, you'll delve into Microsoft Power BI, Excel, Access, and more programs designed to help you utilize business intelligence. You'll also get an introduction to data science.

5. The Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle

Emotional intelligence is one of the most important — but underrated — skills that leaders can have. In this bundle, you'll learn how to better connect with your employees so your message resonates. Plus, there are courses dedicated to making quicker, smarter, tougher decisions.

6. The Ultimate Productivity Bundle

Learn tips from the world's most productive people to unleash your most efficient self. This 27-hour bundle covers speed reading, productivity hacks, and much more. You'll even get an insight into how to identify and pursue your purpose in life.

7. The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundl

Whether you're trying to get your company off the ground or you want to start a side hustle, copywriting is an excellent skill to have. In this bundle, you'll learn how to write for social media, email marketing, blogs, and more. You'll learn the skills you need to turn browsers into buyers online.

8. The Ultimate Leadership & Stress Management Bundle

Being in charge is stressful. But you can't let stress derail you from your mission. In this nine-course bundle, you'll learn strategies to cope with stress and lead your team to success.

9. The Complete Business Skills Mastery Bundle

This 135-hour online training is almost like going to business school, except it focuses primarily on soft skills. These skills will help you excel in your professional and personal lives and make you stand out from the crowd. From making the first impression to improving communication, this master class will teach essential skills.

10. Skillingo Self Development Mega Course Bundle

Become the best version of yourself in one place. This massive collection includes 27 hours of training videos and 73 ebooks on motivation, fitness, relaxation, and much more. It's everything you need to reach the peak of your personal development.

